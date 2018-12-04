Peterborough County OPP charge 2 with possession of break-in tools

A traffic stop by Peterborough County OPP on Monday night led to the arrest of two people allegedly in possession of break-in tools.

Around 6:30 p.m. in the village of Havelock, OPP say officers stopped a vehicle on Ottawa Street after discovering it was registered to a wanted woman.

READ MORE: Belleville man accused of assaulting Peterborough police officer

Police say a man and woman inside were arrested and charged.

Jennifer Bridges, 37, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township was charged with possession of break-in tools and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Robert Prevost, 37, of Trent Hills, Ont., was charged with possession of break-in tools, driving while under suspension and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Both individuals were held in custody for scheduled show cause hearings and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.