Peterborough County OPP charge 2 with possession of break-in tools
A traffic stop by Peterborough County OPP on Monday night led to the arrest of two people allegedly in possession of break-in tools.
Around 6:30 p.m. in the village of Havelock, OPP say officers stopped a vehicle on Ottawa Street after discovering it was registered to a wanted woman.
Police say a man and woman inside were arrested and charged.
Jennifer Bridges, 37, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township was charged with possession of break-in tools and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
Robert Prevost, 37, of Trent Hills, Ont., was charged with possession of break-in tools, driving while under suspension and failure to comply with a recognizance.
Both individuals were held in custody for scheduled show cause hearings and will appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.
