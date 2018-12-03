Belleville man accused of assaulting Peterborough police officer

A Belleville man has been arrested and charged after an alleged altercation with a Peterborough police officer on Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service say around 1:40 a.m., officers went to a hotel as part of an ongoing investigation.

“During the investigation, the accused was arrested by officers in order to prevent a breach of the peace,” police stated on Monday.

“While attempting to place the male under arrest, the male resisted and assaulted an officer.”

Jamie Ashley, 41, of Gordon Street in Belleville, is charged with assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.