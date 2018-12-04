Man charged with bank fraud in City of Kawartha Lakes

A Brampton man is accused of fraud following a visit to a bank in the City of Kawartha Lakes last month.

OPP officers said they received a call on Nov. 28 from the employees at the TD bank in Bethany, Ont., regarding a man who requested that his personal identification number be changed.

Police investigated and said they were able to identify the suspect and discovered he was in possession of a fraudulent document.

On Nov. 29, police located the suspect and arrested him.

Shaun Pitre, 40, of Brampton was charged with using a forged document, theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and personation with intent (identity fraud).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay, Ont., on Dec. 20.