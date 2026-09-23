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Crime

$1.1M in meth, tobacco and cellphones seized at Nova Scotia prison

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 11:23 am
1 min read
FILE - Correctional Service Canada says the packages found at the Springhill Institution included methamphetamine, shatter, cannabis, hashish, tobacco, as well as cellphones. View image in full screen
FILE - Correctional Service Canada says the packages found at the Springhill Institution included methamphetamine, shatter, cannabis, hashish, tobacco, as well as cellphones. File/Global News
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Staff at a Nova Scotia prison seized more than $1.1 million in methamphetamine and other contraband this week, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says

The CSC says the packages of contraband and unauthorized items were discovered Monday at the Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S., “as a result of the vigilance of staff members.”

The packages included methamphetamine, shatter, cannabis, hashish, tobacco, as well as cellphones, and have an estimated worth of $1,161,500, says CSC.

In a Wednesday release, CSC says it has contacted police and the institution is also investigating. The agency also says it is “heightening measures” to prevent contraband from entering institutions.

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“The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors,” the agency added.

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The federal agency has also set up an anonymous tip line at 1‑866‑780‑3784 for reporting contraband and activities at federal institutions.

“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions,” CSC said.

Click to play video: 'Prisoners’ advocates wary of body scanners'
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