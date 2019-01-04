Wind, snowfall, avalanche warnings in southwest Alberta and Rockies

High wind and heavy snowfall warnings in effect across western Alberta and into British Columbia were prompting officials to ask motorists to be prepared or to delay travel heading into the weekend.

Snowfall warning

Environment Canada issued heavy snowfall warnings for Banff and Jasper national parks, where between 40 and 60 centimetres of snow was expected.

The Icefields Parkway was closed for avalanche control on Thursday and heavy snow is expected to fall on Highway 93 on Friday.

“A strong southwesterly flow over the mountains will bring near 60 cm of snow to sections of the Icefields Parkway,” Environment Canada said in an update Friday morning.

“A further 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall [Friday,] before conditions improve overnight.”

The weather agency said as of Thursday afternoon, 37 cm of snow was recorded in Lake Louise.

Avalanche Warning

Parks Canada says the forecasted avalanche danger in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks for Friday ranged from extreme to high.

A park’s spokeswoman says travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

“Heavy snowfall in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks combined with warm temperatures and moderate to strong winds have elevated the avalanche hazard,” Amy Krause with Parks Canada said in a news release.

“We remind visitors that anyone travelling into the backcountry is responsible for their own safety.”

Officials expect the danger ratings will be at lower levels for Saturday.

Wind Warning

Wind warnings were in place for southwestern Alberta where the Transportation Ministry noted that winds were gusting up to 160 kilometres an hour.

“Winds are expected to move though the Calgary area late [Friday] morning to early afternoon, with wind gusts likely to reach 90 km/h, before weakening later in the afternoon,” Environment Canada said.

RCMP and provincial officials suggested postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Police set up checkstops in southern Alberta to advise larger, light commercial and recreation vehicles not to travel on Highway 22 and Highway 3.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden in British Columbia was also closed for avalanche control until at least 8 p.m. Thursday.

