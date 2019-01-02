Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Jasper and Banff

Skiers and snowboarders will be happy to hear it but drivers may want to adjust their travel plans as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Banff and Jasper on Wednesday.

The mountain parks are expecting total snowfall amounts of between 10 and 20 centimetres this week.

“A strong southwesterly flow over the mountains will bring 10 to 20 cm of snow to the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93),” Environment Canada said on its website. “Light snow will become heavy, with the heaviest snow falling on Thursday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The weather agency issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

