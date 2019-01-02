‘Dangerous wind gusts’ as strong as 150 km/h expected in southern Alberta on Thursday

Environment Canada is warning people in southern Alberta to prepare for “dangerous wind gusts” packing a punch of up to 150 kilometres per hour on Thursday.

A wind warning was issued on Wednesday that stretches from various areas as far north as Nordegg and all the way to the southern tip of the province.

“The southwestern Foothills will see the strongest winds, with gusts between 120 and 150 km/h expected by Thursday morning,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Farther north, in Kananaskis Country and up to Nordegg, gusts (of up) to 90 km/h are likely.

“Finally, in areas from Lethbridge to the Cypress Hills, wind gusts (of up) to 100 km/h are likely.”

The weather agency said the winds were expected to die down by Friday morning. However, during the period of time the powerful gusts are anticipated, officials warned to take the risk seriously.

“Buildings under construction risk extreme damage,” Environment Canada said. “High winds may cause downed trees or toss loose objects. Store or anchor objects so they are not tossed by the wind causing injury or damage.

“Drivers may lose control of their vehicles; tall vehicles are at high risk of being overturned.”

Warnings for parts of western #Alberta. Snowfall warnings 10-20 cm for Banff & Jasper. Wind warnings 120-150 km/h for the areas of Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, and Kananaskis. These conditions to begin this afternoon and get worse through Thursday. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/xrQwdzbpJb — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) January 2, 2019

Powerful wind gusts also battered parts of Alberta on Sunday. The top confirmed wind speed that day was 181 km/h, reported north of Lundbreck.

A few confirmed wind speeds km/h Waterton Park Gate:137 Brocket:124 Pincher Creek:115 Blood Tribe:109 Ardenville:107 Lethbridge:98 Bow Island:96. Snowfall Totals cm Grande Prairie:20

Jasper:15 Peace River:13 Whitecourt:10 Lake Louise:10 Slave Lake:8

Lloydminster:5 #abstorm — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) December 30, 2018

Top confirmed wind speed in #Alberta as of 9am. North of Lundbreck on Highway 22: 181 km/h — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) December 30, 2018

To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

