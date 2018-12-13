Traffic
December 13, 2018 12:26 pm
Updated: December 13, 2018 12:28 pm

High winds in southern Alberta leads to RCMP warning

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

RCMP in southern Alberta are warning drivers about high winds on area highways.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
Police in southern Alberta are warning drivers about conditions on certain highways because of reports of wind gusts reaching as fast as 130 km/h.

Detachments in Crowsnest Pass, Claresholm, Fort McLeod and Nanton issued a news release Thursday warning drivers of large light vehicles, RVs and empty tractor-trailers to avoid travel on Highway 2 and Highway 22.

Officers have already responded to a number of large vehicles that have blown over, police said.

When the release was issued just before 10 a.m., Crowsnest Pass and Nanton RCMP were dealing with a semi blocking Highway 22.

The road will be closed until the semi is cleared.

