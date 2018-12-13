High winds in southern Alberta leads to RCMP warning

Police in southern Alberta are warning drivers about conditions on certain highways because of reports of wind gusts reaching as fast as 130 km/h.

Detachments in Crowsnest Pass, Claresholm, Fort McLeod and Nanton issued a news release Thursday warning drivers of large light vehicles, RVs and empty tractor-trailers to avoid travel on Highway 2 and Highway 22.

READ MORE: Snowfall, wind warnings for Alberta’s mountain regions

Officers have already responded to a number of large vehicles that have blown over, police said.

When the release was issued just before 10 a.m., Crowsnest Pass and Nanton RCMP were dealing with a semi blocking Highway 22.

The road will be closed until the semi is cleared.