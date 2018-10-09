Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 9 2018 8:11pm 01:50 Cold weather hurts Alberta farmers Alberta farmers are facing thousands of dollars in additional costs at a time they should be rewarded for their hard work. Tom Vernon has more on the toll this horrid harvest is taking. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4531488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4531488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?