Snowfall, wind warnings for Alberta’s mountain regions

A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada (EC) for Banff and Jasper National Parks Wednesday.

The agency said those areas should expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow over the next few days.

“A period of heavy snowfall will begin late tonight, mainly over the Icefields Parkway,” the federal agency said Wednesday afternoon. “This event should last until Friday morning.”

Meanwhile, a wind warning is in place for:

“Winds are expected to once again strengthen early Thursday morning, with gusts up to 120 km/h expected until Thursday afternoon,” Environment Canada said Wednesday. “Winds will diminish Thursday night.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather alert of some kind, click here.

