Chainsaw, drills stolen from Jacksontown cottage: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP are hoping the public will be able to help solve a break and enter that occurred at a cottage in the Woodstock area last month.

Police say the robbery in Jacksontown, N.B., north of Woodstock, happened sometime between Dec. 19 and 20.

Police say the cottage on Route 560 was robbed of an orange Echo chainsaw, an orange Husqvarna chainsaw, a yellow Dewalt drill, a white Makita drill, a water pump and boots.

Officers believe the person or persons responsible would have been driving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.