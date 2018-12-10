New Brunswick man arrested after alleged hit-and-run with cyclist: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP says a man from Elsipogtog First Nation has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run on Sunday.
Police say officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Main Street shortly after 7 p.m.
READ MORE: Fire forces four people out of Fredericton home on Saturday
A 28-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation who was riding the bike was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was located by police a short time later and arrested.
Police says the man, also a 28-year-old from Elsipogtog, was held in custody overnight and was released on a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on April 2, 2019.
READ MORE: Crews knock down blaze at Saint John home
The investigation into the collision is ongoing and police say alcohol may have been a factor.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.