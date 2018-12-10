Crime
New Brunswick man arrested after alleged hit-and-run with cyclist: RCMP

New Brunswick man arrested after alleged hit-and-run with cyclist: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP says a man from Elsipogtog First Nation has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Main Street shortly after 7 p.m.

A 28-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation who was riding the bike was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was located by police a short time later and arrested.

Police says the man, also a 28-year-old from Elsipogtog, was held in custody overnight and was released on a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on April 2, 2019.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and police say alcohol may have been a factor.

