Fire forces four people out of Fredericton home on Saturday

Four people were forced out of a Fredericton apartment early Saturday morning after a fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze was reported at around 3 a.m. in the kitchen of an apartment in a 16-unit building.

They say the fire was contained and the tenants were able to retrieve some clothing once it was out.

A woman, her teenage son, and two other teenage boys who were visiting for the weekend have been placed in a hotel pending repairs.