Crime
December 6, 2018 3:38 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 3:41 pm

Police seek person of interest in connection with death of Moncton woman

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Amanda McFarlane is seen in this handout photograph.

Amanda McFarlane is seen in this handout photograph.

New Brunswick RCMP
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Moncton woman who they say is a person of interest in the death of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, New Brunswick RCMP said they are looking to speak with 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane. Police say she is believed to be in the Moncton area and they have made several unsuccessful attempts to contact her.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for questioning in connection with Moncton murder investigation

McFarlane is described as being about five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

WATCH: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder


Story continues below

Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found dead in a vehicle on West Lane on Sept. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide.

Claude Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death a few days later.

READ MORE: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder following death of missing woman

Police previously arrested a 47-year-old woman from Moncton for questioning. She was released a short time later.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda McFarlane or the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amanda McFarlane
Claude Blanchard
Crime
death Moncton woman
Moncton
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
RCMP
West Lane

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News