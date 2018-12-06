Police seek person of interest in connection with death of Moncton woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Moncton woman who they say is a person of interest in the death of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, New Brunswick RCMP said they are looking to speak with 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane. Police say she is believed to be in the Moncton area and they have made several unsuccessful attempts to contact her.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for questioning in connection with Moncton murder investigation

McFarlane is described as being about five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

WATCH: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder

Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found dead in a vehicle on West Lane on Sept. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide.

Claude Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death a few days later.

READ MORE: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder following death of missing woman

Police previously arrested a 47-year-old woman from Moncton for questioning. She was released a short time later.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda McFarlane or the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.