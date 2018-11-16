Woman arrested for questioning in connection with Moncton murder investigation
Another arrest has been made in connection with murder of a 35-year-old woman in Moncton last September.
Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found dead in a vehicle on West Lane on Sept. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide.
Claude Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death a few days later.
In a news release Friday, police say a 47-year-old woman from Moncton was arrested on Thursday for questioning. Police say she has been released.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
