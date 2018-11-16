Crime
November 16, 2018 2:20 pm

Woman arrested for questioning in connection with Moncton murder investigation

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police attend the scene of a homicide on West Lane in Moncton on Sept. 26, 2018.

Callum Smith/ Global News
A A

Another arrest has been made in connection with murder of a 35-year-old woman in Moncton last September.

READ MORE: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder following death of missing woman

Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found dead in a vehicle on West Lane on Sept. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide.

Claude Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death a few days later.

In a news release Friday, police say a 47-year-old woman from Moncton was arrested on Thursday for questioning. Police say she has been released.

WATCH: Additional charges laid against Moncton murder suspect

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Candice Kennedy-Faguy
Claude Blanchard
Crime
Homicide
Moncton
Murder
N.B.
NB
New Brunswick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News