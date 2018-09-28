Crime
September 28, 2018 11:51 am
Updated: September 28, 2018 1:03 pm

Moncton man charged with first-degree murder following death of missing woman

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit has identified the body found on West Lane in Moncton on Sept. 26, 2018 and is investigating the death as a homicide.

Callum Smith/ Global News
A A

A 44-year-old man from Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman who was reported missing this week.

Claude Blanchard appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday to face the charge.

According to a news release issued at the time of her disappearance, Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was last heard from on Sept. 22. Her body was found on West Lane late on the afternoon of Sept. 26, and the death was later ruled a homicide.

A photo of Candice Kennedy-Faguy released on Sept. 23 when she was reported missing.

Provided/RCMP

Blanchard was arrested Thursday night as part of the investigation.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found on West Lane in Moncton

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Candice Kennedy-Faguy
Homicide
Moncton
West Lane

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News