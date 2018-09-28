Moncton man charged with first-degree murder following death of missing woman

A 44-year-old man from Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman who was reported missing this week.
Claude Blanchard appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday to face the charge.
According to a news release issued at the time of her disappearance, Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was last heard from on Sept. 22. Her body was found on West Lane late on the afternoon of Sept. 26, and the death was later ruled a homicide.
Blanchard was arrested Thursday night as part of the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
