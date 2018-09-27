RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found on West Lane in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered in Moncton.
RCMP say they responded to the discovery late Wednesday afternoon. The body was found on West Lane in the city.
Investigators are working to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.
