Crews knock down blaze at Saint John home

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Saint John firefighters knocked down a fire at this home in the 1000 block of Rothesay Road on Dec. 8.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
Residents of a two-storey home in Saint John, N.B., have been forced out of the house after a fire on Saturday.

Barry Oickle, a platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department, says crews were dispatched to the home in the 1000 block of Rothesay Road at 7:38 p.m.

Oickle said the first fire engine on scene reported smoking coming from the second floor of the residence.

“The fire was quickly downed by the attack, and the structure was ventilated,” said Oickle.

Fire investigators have been called in to determine the cause of the blaze, although the incident is still under investigation.

Oickle says that all of the residents in the home had exited the building by the time crews responded, and no one was injured in the incident.

