Guelph police seize $1,100 worth of cocaine, MDMA in undercover operation

Guelph police say $1,100 worth of cocaine and methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy) has been seized, and two men are facing trafficking charges as part of undercover operation.

READ MORE: Drunk man arrested for trying to get into Guelph home after New Year’s Eve: police

The investigation into a suspected drug dealer started in December when undercover officers were able to purchase four grams of cocaine, worth about $400, according to a news release.

Police said arrangements were then made to purchase $700 worth of MDMA and cocaine in a parking lot on Scottsdale Drive on Wednesday.

After two men showed up in a car, one was quickly arrested, but the other had walked into a nearby store carrying a coffee cup allegedly filled with the drugs.

The second man was arrested once he left the store, but he left the cup behind, according to the news release.

BELOW: OPP say various weapons, cocaine, heroin and other paraphernalia seized in investigation

Police said the cup was eventually found by officers and was filled with over three grams of cocaine and over two grams of MDMA.

READ MORE: Waterloo police officer injured after stolen Cadillac rams cruiser in getaway

A 34-year-old Guelph man and a 32-year-old Orillia man are facing several trafficking and possession charges.

The Orillia man is also charged with obstructing police after allegedly providing officers with a fake name.