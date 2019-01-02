Drunk man arrested for trying to get into Guelph home after New Year’s Eve: police

Guelph police say one man may have had a little too much to drink on New Year’s Eve after he tried to get into someone’s home in the city’s south end.

Police were called to Cole Road for reports of a possible break-in at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner was not home, but could see someone through his security cameras and called police.

“After speaking with the male, it was determined that he had celebrated the new year a little too much and had no idea where he was or where he was going,” police said in a news release.

The 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested for public intoxication.

“The male spent the rest of the evening/morning celebrating the new year with Guelph police,” authorities said.

