Waterloo police officer injured after stolen Cadillac rams cruiser in getaway
A Waterloo Regional Police officer was injured after a cruiser was rammed by a stolen Cadillac in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
Police say the officer noticed the Cadillac on Cambridge Street, near Thorne Street, in Galt at around 11:20 a.m. When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver intentionally rammed into the cruiser.
READ MORE: Waterloo police lay 36 impairment-related charges during holiday RIDE stops
The officer was left with minor injuries as the suspect drove off.
Soon after, police said, they were called about a single-vehicle collision involving the Cadillac at the intersection of Cambridge and Brook streets. A man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.
READ MORE: Veteran Waterloo officer charged with impaired driving in Paris, Ont.
The suspect is described as white, 5’10 to 6′ tall with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue-grey striped sweater.
Anyone with any information or who witnessed either event is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Waterloo police investigating several break-ins at student residences
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.