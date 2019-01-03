Crime
January 3, 2019 10:14 am

Waterloo police officer injured after stolen Cadillac rams cruiser in getaway

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Waterloo Regional Police officer was injured after a cruiser was rammed by a stolen Cadillac in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer noticed the Cadillac on Cambridge Street, near Thorne Street, in Galt at around 11:20 a.m. When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver intentionally rammed into the cruiser.

READ MORE: Waterloo police lay 36 impairment-related charges during holiday RIDE stops

Story continues below

The officer was left with minor injuries as the suspect drove off.

Soon after, police said, they were called about a single-vehicle collision involving the Cadillac at the intersection of Cambridge and Brook streets. A man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Veteran Waterloo officer charged with impaired driving in Paris, Ont.

The suspect is described as white, 5’10 to 6′ tall with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue-grey striped sweater.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed either event is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Waterloo police investigating several break-ins at student residences

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cadillac
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
news
Stolen Vehicle
Waterloo
Waterloo crime
Waterloo officer injured
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo regional police officer injured

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.