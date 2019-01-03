Waterloo police officer injured after stolen Cadillac rams cruiser in getaway

A Waterloo Regional Police officer was injured after a cruiser was rammed by a stolen Cadillac in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer noticed the Cadillac on Cambridge Street, near Thorne Street, in Galt at around 11:20 a.m. When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver intentionally rammed into the cruiser.

The officer was left with minor injuries as the suspect drove off.

Soon after, police said, they were called about a single-vehicle collision involving the Cadillac at the intersection of Cambridge and Brook streets. A man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as white, 5’10 to 6′ tall with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue-grey striped sweater.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed either event is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

