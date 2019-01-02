‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund dead: WWE interviewer dies at 76

The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) confirmed the death of world-renowned interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund in an official statement. Okerlund passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 76.

The legendary broadcaster was known and loved for almost five decades of service as “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history.” Okerlund’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The news of Okerlund’s death began circulating on Twitter early Wednesday.

READ MORE: Okanagan wrestling event throws down for kids charities

The staff at WWE extended their condolences to Okerlund’s close friends and family in a heartfelt statement revealing the unfortunate news. “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76,” they wrote. WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019 The statement continued, “‘Mean Gene,’ as he was named by fellow Minnesotan, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura, made the move to WWE in 1984, where he became as recognizable as the superstars he asked the questions to, including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and, perhaps Okerlund’s greatest guest, Hulk Hogan. Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019 “Countless Hulkster interviews included the indelible phrase, ‘Well you know something ‘Mean’ Gene!'” they added. Upon hearing the news, Hogan posted a tribute to Twitter saying: “Mean Gene, I love you my brother.”

Among wrestling fans, Okerlund’s character was a fan favourite, not only because of his unique interviews and questioning tactics, but also because of his dry humour, stone-cold reactions, and of course, the unforgettable segments he turned into comedic gold.

READ MORE: WWE star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

An influx of tributes and condolences flooded Twitter from a number of celebrities, including many of the professional wrestlers he worked with during his 49-year career in the industry.

From Hogan to Triple H, Steve Austin to Jerry Lawler, the biggest of names shared their joy in working with Okerlund.

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/IxpjiLo9UN — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2019

I was always a big mean gene fan, as a character and much more importantly, as a person. We should say positive things about good people more often. never know when you won’t get another chance. #RIPMeanGene — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of “Mean” Gene Okerlund. I had the pleasure of working many conventions with him…..What an absolute sweetheart of a man and a true legend in this business 💔 #RIPMeanGene — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.

I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of @WWE RIP Gene. pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 2, 2019

I remember the first time I met Gene. Gene: “Spud – I was walking around the offices of Titan Towers in Stamford CT. Do you know who was talking about you?” Me: “OMG – Who Gene?” Gene: “Absolutely f’n NOBODY!” God bless you sir #RIPMeanGene — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 2, 2019

Definitely not a good way to start off 2019. Mean Gene was awesome. Me and my grandparents loved watching his interviews on WWE television back in the day when I was a kid. https://t.co/LdlRuVMiHg — Four Corners Nomad (@Krysis_) January 2, 2019

READ MORE: Chris Jericho on his rock band, Fozzy and its rapid momentum

Born Eugene Arthur Okerlund on Dec. 19, 1942 in Sisseton, S.D., Okerlund began his career working through the southern states as a radio DJ. His debut in the pro wrestling industry came in 1970 when he joined the American Wrestling Assosication (AWA).

After more than 14 years as a ring announcer, Okerlund joined the WWE/WWF for a decade as their beloved interviewer — which is where he earned his title and legacy.

“As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling,” the WWE’s statement also read.

Okerlund was a man of many talents. He bounced between the WWE, WWF and the World Championship Wrestling, partaking in segments in which he acted as a host, ring announcer, and of course, the main interviewer.

His final television appearance was on Jan. 22, 2018 for the WWE, during a 25th anniversary episode of Raw, in which he interviewed wrestler AJ Styles.

READ MORE: Celebrities we lost in 2018

Okerlund is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanne Okerlund, and their two children, one of whom is Todd Okerlund, a former NHL player for the New York Islanders in the early 1980s.

As of this writing, there is no information about any funeral arrangements.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis