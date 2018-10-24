Okanagan wrestling event throws down for kids charities

Invasion Wrestling has raised $200,000 for Okanagan charities since 2013 and event organizers handed out more cheques Tuesday.

Mike Chisholm and Mike Rizzo donated $3,000 to the Central Okanagan YMCA/ YWCA and another $4,000 to the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club.

“It’s the most unique fundraiser in the Okanagan,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo believes in supporting program for kids because he thinks sports and activities set children up for success.

Events held in Vernon support the North Okanagan Neurological Association.

The next Invasion Wrestling events take place at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Friday and at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Saturday.

Guest wrestlers include WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer and professional midget wrestler Short Sleeve Sampson.