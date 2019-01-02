Woman facing 115 charges wanted by Calgary police

Calgary police are trying to track down a woman who is facing 115 separate charges.

Calgary police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Laetitia Angelique Acera for charges dating back to September 2018.

“She has ties both to the Lower Mainland of British Columbia and to Saskatchewan, and it is possible she has left Calgary and is in one of those places,” police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Police said Acera is facing multiple charges of:

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of a probation order

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failing to comply with a court order

Break and enter

Fraud under $5,000

Motor vehicle theft

Theft of mail

Police describe Acera as about 5’10” tall, with an average build, brown or bleach-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.