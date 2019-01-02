Calgary man wanted on 43 warrants arrested in Sask.

Calgary police are thanking their counterparts in Regina for arresting a man wanted on sexual assault and other charges.

Investigators said Philip Afolabi is wanted on 43 outstanding warrants.

Afolabi, 27, was released on bail and disappeared last summer.

Calgary police said officers in Regina arrested a suspect on Saturday on different charges.

Afolabi appeared in Regina court provincial court on Monday and is to return to Calgary.

The Alberta charges also include assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by choking, criminal harassment, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other offences.