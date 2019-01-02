Dutch man rejected on live TV during awkward New Year’s kiss

It was an awkward start to 2019 for this man.

An unnamed Dutch man was seen on live TV getting rejected trying to go in for a New Year’s kiss on Tuesday. The cringeworthy encounter was first posted on Twitter by user ThatRexGuy.

“I hope your 2019 starts off better than this guy’s,” he wrote on the social media site.

The tweet, which has been retweeted 67,000 times, has become somewhat of a viral sensation. Many also pointed out this man shouldn’t have gone in for the kiss the second time — the woman on TV clearly wasn’t interested.

The awkwardness afterwards🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wxFEv6j5aF — L o $ T (@k_epes) January 1, 2019

better than his?? more like better than hers — #DrogasWave (@octobersfirst) January 1, 2019

I saw this on tv, as I am Dutch.

It was hilarious, probably the whole Netherlands laughed at that moment. — Aaricia (@zeepaardenfun) January 1, 2019

When she leaned back, he should have fell back. But then, he for some reason thought, "I'mma bust my beige lips open, turn to a 48 degree tilt, leave my beady eyes wide open to stare down her throat & put it on her". NO. N👏🏽O 👏🏽O 👏🏽O👏🏽O. pic.twitter.com/gbj1qvzwdH — Sassbox Grand Supreme (@MissSassbox) January 2, 2019

Dude walk away…you're done — Rich Collison (@rcollison12) January 1, 2019

I will never be able to cringe as hard as I just did ever again — Jake Majka (@trashboatmovies) January 1, 2019

Damn… Throw the whole year away pic.twitter.com/0iNG0sqpE0 — kingKoon (@Youngbob1997) January 2, 2019

According to the original Twitter post, the clip was from a Dutch TV show called Top 200.

“I don’t know either person in the video and just re-posted the video from Reddit. Please stop fighting in my mentions,” the user added.

Both the man and the woman in the video have not made statements, and their relationship status is also unclear. In the clip, the two are seen uncomfortably smiling at each other at the end.

