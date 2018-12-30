World
December 30, 2018 11:17 pm
Updated: December 30, 2018 11:33 pm

Iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve ball tested to ensure perfect timing

By Staff The Associated Press

Workers in New York's Times Square perform a test on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, of the New Year's Eve ball that will be lit and sent up a 130-foot pole atop One Times Square to mark the start of the 2019 new year.

AP Photo/Julie Walker
A A

The organizers of New Year’s Eve in Times Square have tested out the iconic crystal ball ahead of Monday night’s celebrations.

READ MORE: NYPD to use drone for first time in Times Square New Year’s Eve security

The nearly 6-ton (6-metric ton) ball was raised Sunday to the top of a 130-foot (40-metre) pole at One Times Square.

The dry run is designed to make sure everything goes according to plan for the annual ball drop.

Jeff Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment, says that hasn’t always been the case. He recalls a slight snafu in 1995 in which the ball was three seconds late.

WATCH: Times Square New Year’s Eve ball tested ensure perfect timing

He says a rehearsal is needed to ensure a timely ball drop.

The ball will light up at 6 p.m. Monday and begin to drop at 11:59 p.m. during the final seconds of 2018.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
New Year's Eve
new year's eve 2019
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Times Square
times square ball test
times square new year's eve ball
times square new years eve

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News