Scott Thompson: Wanting to improve may be better than any New Year’s resolution

Have you noticed that the parking lots of fitness centres are full this time of year?

Out with the old, in with the new. It’s time to start honouring those New Year’s resolutions you made while celebrating with family and friends this past week.

Experts will tell you that a good plan to attain a goal is better than the pressure of a resolution made on a whim, only to be abandoned soon afterwards.

Perhaps the commitment to identifying a future goal is an easier task than changing behaviour overnight without any thought as to how to achieve that goal.

However, rarely is such logic placed on a New Year’s resolution made at midnight, while kissing and sipping bubbly in sparkly headgear.

When I’m asked what my New Year’s resolution is, I repeat what I say every year: “Balance, health and happiness.”

My wife says that’s more of a toast than a resolution. Little steps, I say.

This year, I have made a new promise: to learn from the experiences of the past year.

That way, at least, only I can determine whether I fail or not.

To those who made the pledge this year to be better in their own way, congratulations!

At least you have acknowledged the need for change, and that in itself is an accomplishment worthy of praise.

Well done!

