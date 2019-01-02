Police investigating fatal New Year’s Eve pedestrian collision in Bathurst area

A 60-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Tremblay, N.B., on New Year’s Eve.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Route 315 happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police believe the man was walking along the road towards his residence when he was struck by an oncoming southbound car.

Police say the man died at the scene and the driver of the car was not injured.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.