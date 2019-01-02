Waterloo officer loses gun magazine containing 15 bullets

A Waterloo Regional Police officer lost a gun magazine containing 15 bullets on New Year’s Eve.

Police say the officer noticed that the magazine had gone missing and an extensive search was conducted of all of the cruisers he had been in, as well as an area around Frederick Street in Kitchener.

The magazine has not been located and the ammunition is prohibited under the Criminal Code.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Regional Police could not say whether or not the incident is under review.

Police are asking anyone who may have found the magazine or has any further information to call 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.