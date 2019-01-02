Winnipeg Pan Am Pool officially reopens

A construction project that began in the summer of 2018 is officially wrapping up on Wednesday.

Renovations have officially been completed on the Pan Am Pool, which partially opened in early October.

The city says the pool received major upgrades to its 51-year-old ceiling, lighting and public address system.

They say the project cost nearly $3.4 million dollars.

Coun. Sherri Rollins will be in attendance to celebrate the reopening at 9:30 a.m on Wednesday.