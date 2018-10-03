Winnipeg Pan Am Pool to partially re-open Friday

After months of construction, some parts of the Pan Am Pool in Winnipeg will once again be open to the public on Friday.

According to the city, the following areas will be open:

Training tank

Kiddie pool

Public change facilities

Upper weight room

Portions of the walking track

Upper training tank observation section

Front lobby and adjacent auxiliary rooms

The city said swim lessons, lap swim, free swim, Aqaufit and fitness drop-in sessions will resume with additional swimming lessons taking place on Sundays.

Repairs, which prompted the closure of the pool, have been taking place since July.

A study conducted in 2017 found the T-bar system supporting the acoustic tiles in Pan Am Pool had corrosion due to the high humidity and the corrosive pool environment.

The main tank and portions of the walking track will remain closed until the end of the year as upgrades continue on that section.

Schedules for activities at the Pan Am Pool can be found here.

