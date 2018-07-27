Lifestyle
July 27, 2018 4:17 pm

Last weekend to swim at Pan Am Pool before construction, seasonal shutdown

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The Olympic-sized pool is closing down starting July 30. The city said it will be closed for upgrades until early September.

This is the last weekend for Winnipeggers to swim at Pan Am Pool before its regular seasonal shutdown — and some major new construction.

The pool will close Monday for regular maintenance. At the same time, $2.6 million in repairs and upgrades will begin and continue past the pool’s reopening date of Sept. 9.

The pool will see a new ceiling, lighting and public address system upgrades.

The city hopes to keep sections of the pool open after the regular work is done in September while the remaining construction happens.

“To help minimize effects of the closure on sports clubs, swimming lesson participants, active living members, general use patrons and private service providers, the Public Service has worked to help find space at other pools for user groups with minimal impact to existing service while construction is ongoing.”

