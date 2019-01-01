Winnipeg Jets to take on Calgary Flames as Tim Horton’s Classic comes to Regina

The NHL Tim Horton’s Heritage Classic will see the Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames in an outdoor game at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019.

League Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement during the Winter Classic at South Bend, Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium, where the Boston Bruins took on the Chicago Blackhawks.

“The 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will be a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people to see two great Canadian teams in action, right here at home,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “This is an amazing way for our community to demonstrate our civic pride and showcase Mosaic Stadium across North America and the world.

“The fan experience at Mosaic Stadium is spectacular with great views from every seat, wide concourses, a variety of hospitality offerings and premium seating areas that provide an incredible hosting experience.”

Tourism Saskatchewan, the City of Regina, and Regina Hotel Association are providing in-kind funding and sponsorships to help bring the event to Regina. The event is expected to bring $15 million to the local economy, thanks to guests visiting from out of town.

The site of Mosaic Stadium, Evraz Place, hosted two major sporting events last year — the Memorial Cup and Tim Horton’s Brier.

The WHL and Queen City Sports and Entertainment Group previous tried to host two outdoor games, but these were moved indoors due to low ticket sales and unpredictable weather.

The Regina Pats’ Homecoming Weekend would have seen the Pats take on the Moose Jaw Warriors, and an all-star classic featuring 50 NHL alumni lace up in Mosaic in Feb, 2018. Both games went ahead in the nearby Brandt Centre.

The 33,000 seat Mosaic Stadium will be the fifth Canadian venue to host the outdoor Heritage Classic. Previous hosts have included Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and most recently Winnipeg in 2016.

Details on when tickets will go on sale and the price range will be announced at a later date.