Saskatchewan Roughriders start 2019 CFL season on the road

The 2019 Canadian Football League (CFL) season schedule was released Thursday, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders start the year on the road.

Saskatchewan will showcase its hopefuls in a pre-season game on May 31 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders. The Riders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 6 in their final pre-season match-up.

The Roughriders play their first two regular-season games on the road: June 13 in Hamilton, and the next week in Ottawa.

The regular-season home opener in Regina is on Canada Day, July 1, against the Toronto Argonauts.

Seven teams will visit Regina once, with Winnipeg making two trips to Mosaic Stadium. The Riders will make a second trip to B.C. to fill the 18-game regular season.

Saskatchewan host the Bombers in the 55th annual Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.

The Roughriders’ 2019 regular season schedule:

June 13 – Roughriders at Hamilton

June 20 – Roughriders at Ottawa

July 1 – Toronto vs Roughriders

July 6 – Calgary vs Roughriders

July 20 – B.C. vs Roughriders

July 27 – Roughriders at B.C.

Aug. 1 – Hamilton vs Roughriders

Aug. 9 – Roughriders at Montreal

Aug. 24 – Ottawa vs Roughriders

Sept. 1 – Winnipeg vs Roughriders

Sept. 7 – Roughriders at Winnipeg

Sept. 14 – Montreal vs Roughriders

Sept. 28 – Roughriders at Toronto

Oct. 5 – Winnipeg vs Roughriders

Oct. 11 – Roughriders at Calgary

Oct. 18 – Roughriders at B.C.

Oct. 26 – Roughriders at Edmonton

Nov. 2 – Edmonton vs Roughriders

Riders have their first of three byes in week five, with the other two falling on weeks 10 and 15.