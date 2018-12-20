Saskatchewan Roughriders start 2019 CFL season on the road
The 2019 Canadian Football League (CFL) season schedule was released Thursday, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders start the year on the road.
Saskatchewan will showcase its hopefuls in a pre-season game on May 31 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders. The Riders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 6 in their final pre-season match-up.
READ MORE: Regina’s Zack Evans signs extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders
The Roughriders play their first two regular-season games on the road: June 13 in Hamilton, and the next week in Ottawa.
The regular-season home opener in Regina is on Canada Day, July 1, against the Toronto Argonauts.
WATCH BELOW: Riders hope to host 2020 Grey Cup
Seven teams will visit Regina once, with Winnipeg making two trips to Mosaic Stadium. The Riders will make a second trip to B.C. to fill the 18-game regular season.
READ MORE: Riders sign running back Marcus Thigpen to contract extension
Saskatchewan host the Bombers in the 55th annual Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.
The Roughriders’ 2019 regular season schedule:
- June 13 – Roughriders at Hamilton
- June 20 – Roughriders at Ottawa
- July 1 – Toronto vs Roughriders
- July 6 – Calgary vs Roughriders
- July 20 – B.C. vs Roughriders
- July 27 – Roughriders at B.C.
- Aug. 1 – Hamilton vs Roughriders
- Aug. 9 – Roughriders at Montreal
- Aug. 24 – Ottawa vs Roughriders
- Sept. 1 – Winnipeg vs Roughriders
- Sept. 7 – Roughriders at Winnipeg
- Sept. 14 – Montreal vs Roughriders
- Sept. 28 – Roughriders at Toronto
- Oct. 5 – Winnipeg vs Roughriders
- Oct. 11 – Roughriders at Calgary
- Oct. 18 – Roughriders at B.C.
- Oct. 26 – Roughriders at Edmonton
- Nov. 2 – Edmonton vs Roughriders
Riders have their first of three byes in week five, with the other two falling on weeks 10 and 15.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.