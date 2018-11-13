Sports
November 13, 2018 12:21 pm

Riders sign running back Marcus Thigpen to contract extension

By Web Producer  Global News

Montreal Alouettes' Henoc Muamba rushes in to tackle Saskatchewan Roughriders' Marcus Thigpen during first half CFL action in Montreal on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

Peter McCabe / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday (Nov. 13) that running back Marcus Thigpen has signed a contract extension with the team.

Thigpen played 13 regular-season games with the Riders and the 32-year-old registered 48 carries for 408 yards and four touchdowns while also adding 24 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown.

Thigpen also had 12 punt returns for 87 yards and 21 kickoff returns for 521 yards and one touchdown.

He was eligible to become a free agent in February 2019.

