Saskatchewan Rattlers release inaugural season schedule

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) schedule is set as the Saskatchewan Rattlers prepare to partake in the inaugural season starting next year.

Playing out of the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, the Rattlers will start their 20-game regular season with a home opener on May 9, 2019.

“We are ready to give Saskatchewan a truly unique sport and entertainment experience that will have fans of all ages eagerly anticipating the next game,” Rattlers president Lee Genier said in a press release.

“The summer schedule allows us to position exciting activities before and after games, where all our fans and community members will be welcome.”

Officials said with six of 10 home games taking place on Thursday nights, they’ll offer an entertainment experience while keeping fans’ weekends free to enjoy Saskatchewan’s summer weather.

The Rattlers’ 2019 regular season schedule:

May 9 – Niagara vs Rattlers

May 11 – Rattlers at Guelph

May 16 – Hamilton vs Rattlers

May 18 – Rattlers at Hamilton

May 24 – Niagara vs Rattlers

May 31 – Rattlers at Edmonton

June 6 – Edmonton vs Rattlers

June 8 – Rattlers at Guelph

June 13 – Rattlers at Fraser Valley

June 21 – Rattlers at Niagara

June 27 – Fraser Valley vs Rattlers

July 5 – Rattlers at Niagara

July 12 – Hamilton vs Rattlers

July 18 – Guelph vs Rattlers

July 25 – Rattlers at Fraser Valley

July 27 – Rattlers at Hamilton

Aug. 2 – Fraser Valley vs Rattlers

Aug. 8 – Rattlers at Edmonton

Aug. 9 – Edmonton vs Rattlers

Aug. 15 – Guelph vs Rattlers

The professional basketball league is comprised of six original teams: the Hamilton Honey Badgers, Edmonton Stingers, Guelph Nighthawks, Niagara River Lions, Fraser Valley Bandits, and Saskatchewan.

Season tickets will range in price from $175 to $775 and are expected to go on sale in November.