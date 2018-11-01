Sports
November 1, 2018 6:47 pm

Saskatchewan Rattlers release inaugural season schedule

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Canadian Elite Basketball League released the schedule for the inaugural season including the Saskatchewan Rattlers playing out of SaskTel Centre.

STOCK/ MediaBeacon
A A

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) schedule is set as the Saskatchewan Rattlers prepare to partake in the inaugural season starting next year.

Playing out of the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, the Rattlers will start their 20-game regular season with a home opener on May 9, 2019.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s professional basketball team named Saskatchewan Rattlers

“We are ready to give Saskatchewan a truly unique sport and entertainment experience that will have fans of all ages eagerly anticipating the next game,” Rattlers president Lee Genier said in a press release.

“The summer schedule allows us to position exciting activities before and after games, where all our fans and community members will be welcome.”

READ MORE: SaskTel Centre removing designated smoking areas

Officials said with six of 10 home games taking place on Thursday nights, they’ll offer an entertainment experience while keeping fans’ weekends free to enjoy Saskatchewan’s summer weather.

The Rattlers’ 2019 regular season schedule:

  • May 9 – Niagara vs Rattlers
  • May 11 – Rattlers at Guelph
  • May 16 – Hamilton vs Rattlers
  • May 18 – Rattlers at Hamilton
  • May 24 – Niagara vs Rattlers
  • May 31 – Rattlers at Edmonton
  • June 6 – Edmonton vs Rattlers
  • June 8 – Rattlers at Guelph
  • June 13 – Rattlers at Fraser Valley
  • June 21 – Rattlers at Niagara
  • June 27 – Fraser Valley vs Rattlers
  • July 5 – Rattlers at Niagara
  • July 12 – Hamilton vs Rattlers
  • July 18 – Guelph vs Rattlers
  • July 25 – Rattlers at Fraser Valley
  • July 27 – Rattlers at Hamilton
  • Aug. 2 – Fraser Valley vs Rattlers
  • Aug. 8 – Rattlers at Edmonton
  • Aug. 9 – Edmonton vs Rattlers
  • Aug. 15 – Guelph vs Rattlers

The professional basketball league is comprised of six original teams: the Hamilton Honey Badgers, Edmonton Stingers, Guelph Nighthawks, Niagara River Lions, Fraser Valley Bandits, and Saskatchewan.

Season tickets will range in price from $175 to $775 and are expected to go on sale in November.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Basketball
Canadian Elite Basketball League
CEBL
Regina Sports
Saskatchewan Rattlers
Saskatoon Sports
SaskTel Centre
Season Schedule

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News