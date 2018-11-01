Saskatchewan Rattlers release inaugural season schedule

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) schedule is set as the Saskatchewan Rattlers prepare to partake in the inaugural season starting next year.
Playing out of the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, the Rattlers will start their 20-game regular season with a home opener on May 9, 2019.
“We are ready to give Saskatchewan a truly unique sport and entertainment experience that will have fans of all ages eagerly anticipating the next game,” Rattlers president Lee Genier said in a press release.
“The summer schedule allows us to position exciting activities before and after games, where all our fans and community members will be welcome.”
Officials said with six of 10 home games taking place on Thursday nights, they’ll offer an entertainment experience while keeping fans’ weekends free to enjoy Saskatchewan’s summer weather.
The Rattlers’ 2019 regular season schedule:
The professional basketball league is comprised of six original teams: the Hamilton Honey Badgers, Edmonton Stingers, Guelph Nighthawks, Niagara River Lions, Fraser Valley Bandits, and Saskatchewan.
Season tickets will range in price from $175 to $775 and are expected to go on sale in November.
