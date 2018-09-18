Canada
SaskTel Centre removing designated smoking areas

All current designated smoking areas at SaskTel Centre will be removed starting with the Saskatoon Blades home opener on Sept. 22.

Designated smoking areas are being eliminated at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Officials with the facility said Tuesday all current designated smoking areas will be removed starting with the Saskatoon Blades home opener on Sept. 22.

“Our commitment has always been to provide the safest and most enjoyable fan experience and we feel that making SaskTel Centre a smoke-free venue is a necessary part of that commitment,” said SaskTel Centre CEO Will Lofdahl in a statement.

Smoking will be prohibited in all areas, including all public outdoor spaces.

Guests attending any event will no longer be allowed to leave the venue once doors open to the public in keeping with the current no re-entry policy.

The new policy also applies to vaping.

