One man in custody for assaulting officer after alleged New Year’s brawl in Whistler

Several people were arrested in the early hours of 2019 after a brawl reportedly broke out in the middle of Whistler Village.

RCMP said a large group of Mounties on foot patrol came across what appeared to be a drunken brawl around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday involving “numerous people.”

Officers were forced to use pepper spray to break up the fight between the two groups, and five people were taken into custody.

One of those suspects remains behind bars for allegedly assaulting an officer, and charges are being recommended.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and has been released from hospital, RCMP confirmed.