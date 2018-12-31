World Juniors 2019: Canada-Russia set to square off on New Year’s Eve

For some hockey fans, there is no better way to end the year than by watching Team Canada at the World Juniors.

This year, Canada will take on Russia on New Year’s Eve at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

The regulation-round game will decide who will finish atop Group A. Both teams are undefeated through their first three regulation-round games with Canada scoring 22 goals — the majority of which came during a dominating 14-0 win over Denmark — while allowing just three goals.

Over the years, New Year’s Eve games have become the marquee event of the opening round of the World Juniors.

Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan said he has fond memories of watching a New Year’s Game in Alberta during the 2012 World Juniors.

“I just remember being at that game and how cool it was being in Canada and the crowd and how exciting it was,” he said. “Being on the other side of that and actually being on the ice when that time comes, it’ll be a special feeling.”

The two team’s last met on New Year’s Eve back in 2013 when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists in a 4-1 win.

The last time the two countries met in international competition at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, Canada thumped Russia 7-3 in the quarterfinal of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

Defenceman Jared McIsaac will miss Monday’s game after he received a one-game suspension for a hit on Jachym Kondelik in Canada’s 5-1 win over the Czech Republic.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. and will air on TSN.