World Junior Hockey Championships returning to Alberta in 2021

Hockey Canada has announced Edmonton and Red Deer will co-host the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney made the announcement at Rogers Place on Thursday morning, alongside Oilers Entertainment Group CEO and vice-chairman Bob Nicholson, Red Deer Rebels owner Brent Sutter and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda.

Tickets will be available to Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton Oil Kings,and Rebels season seat holders in the spring, and will be made available to the general public at a later date.

Edmonton is no stranger to international hockey events.

Alberta’s capital and Red Deer hosted the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. The eight-team, under-18 tournament featured 10 games at Rogers Place, two games at the Edmonton’s Downtown Community Arena and six games at Servus Arena in Red Deer.

It was the first year the tournament was hosted by Edmonton and Red Deer, which will have it every second year for the next four years, with the odd years taking place in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Edmonton and Calgary hosted the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in 2012, and the two cities, along with Red Deer, hosted the under-20 tournament in 1995.

Vancouver and Victoria are hosting the upcoming World Juniors. The Czech Republic is hosting the 2020 tournament.

Canada is scheduled to host the championship in 2021.

