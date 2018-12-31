Video captures city sander smashing into vehicles on southeast Calgary street

The city of Calgary is investigating after a sanding truck smashed into several vehicles early Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Legacy Village Way S.E. and was captured on home security video.

Local resident Josh Capps said his daughter heard some noise, so he ran out to the street to see what was the source of the commotion.

He said he saw that his truck, a friend’s Jeep and a neighbour’s Honda Civic had been severely damaged.

“It was just unbelievable to see so much wreckage caused by one vehicle. I know they are heavy and full of sand and gravel but it was really quite unbelievable to see how many vehicles were involved,” Capps said.

Capps said he and some neighbours checked on the driver to make sure they weren’t injured.

“We had a brief conversation with the driver. Basically, it went ‘hey man are you all right?’ He said ‘yeah, just a bit shaken up.’ ” Capps said.

Capps said despite the damage he’s relieved no one was in the vehicles. He said his friends were in the Jeep just minutes before the crash.

“The second vehicle to get struck [was] a white Jeep Patriot that belongs to friends of ours who are staying with us,” Capps said. “They just got home [and] I could see the time stamp on the security footage and it was about six or seven minutes from them getting out of the car to the accident happening.”

“They have a one-year-old baby so it was mostly just a relief that everybody was OK.”

Bill Biensch, manager of road operations with the city, confirmed to Global News on Monday that it was a city sanding truck and the driver was not injured.

He said Calgary police and the city’s fleet department were at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Capps said he’s not impressed with the loss of his truck but is happy no one was injured.

“It is a crappy situation, especially this time of year with Christmas and New Year’s [for] that stuff to be taking place,” he said. “But we are definitely counting our blessings.”