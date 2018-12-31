Crime
December 31, 2018 11:57 am
Updated: December 31, 2018 11:59 am

Cobourg police investigating Boxing Day stabbing

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Cobourg police are investigating after a man turned up at Northumberland Hills Hospital with stab wounds on Dec. 26.

CHEX News file
A A

Police in Cobourg are investigating a Boxing Day stabbing.

On Dec. 26 around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man had walked into Northumberland Hills Hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the man was treated for his injuries and later released from hospital. No other details have been provided on the incident.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest stabbing suspect

According to police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cobourg
Cobourg crime
cobourg police
Cobourg stabbing
Crime
Northumberland Hills
Northumberland Hills Hospital
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News