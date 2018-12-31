Cobourg police investigating Boxing Day stabbing
Police in Cobourg are investigating a Boxing Day stabbing.
On Dec. 26 around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man had walked into Northumberland Hills Hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police said the man was treated for his injuries and later released from hospital. No other details have been provided on the incident.
According to police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
