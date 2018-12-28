Kingston Police arrest alleged stabbing suspect
A 57-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing incident that allegedly happened Thursday morning.
Police allege that Arnold John Hudson attacked a male and female with a knife in their home near Wilson Street and Weller Avenue in the city’s north-end.
READ MORE: Kingston man rescued from fire in vacant Princess Street building
The male victim was sent to hospital, while the female was treated for minor injuries on scene. According to a Kingston police news release, the suspect was known to the victims, and the attack was not random.
Hudson left the scene on foot and wasn’t located by police until early Friday morning.
READ MORE: SIU lays sexual assault charge against Kingston Police officer
Hudson was wanted for aggravated assaultcharges, two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as break enter and commit.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.