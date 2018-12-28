Kingston Police arrest alleged stabbing suspect

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing incident that allegedly happened Thursday morning.

Police allege that Arnold John Hudson attacked a male and female with a knife in their home near Wilson Street and Weller Avenue in the city’s north-end.

The male victim was sent to hospital, while the female was treated for minor injuries on scene. According to a Kingston police news release, the suspect was known to the victims, and the attack was not random.

Hudson left the scene on foot and wasn’t located by police until early Friday morning.

Hudson was wanted for aggravated assaultcharges, two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as break enter and commit.