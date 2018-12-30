Fresh snow and sun draw big holiday crowds to North Shore mountains

Huge crowds of skiers and snowboards packed the local ski hills looking to take advantage of great conditions on Sunday.

At Mount Seymour there was a long line of traffic as people tried to get up the mountain for one of the last ski days of this holiday season.

Cars were being held at the three kilometre mark until parking spots became available.

Some drivers said they waited up to 90 minutes in line. For others, the wait proved too long with some deciding to turn around.

Mount Seymour reported 150 centimetres of snow at the base and the snowfall couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The snow started coming about three or four days before we wanted to open,” says Simon Whitehead, Mount Seymour marketing and communications manager.

“And then it kind of slowed down a bit but then just before Christmas, here we are!”

Grouse Mountain reported a two hour wait to board the Skyride gondola and all of the parking lots were full.

A holiday shuttle picked people up from overflow lots set up at Handsworth Secondary and Cleveland Dam.