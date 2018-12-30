Wildfires, waves and Ogopogo: Global BC’s most watched videos of 2018

From B.C. monsters to shocking assaults and crazy weather events, here’s a look back at the Global BC videos with the most views and shares of the year.

1. Did a Kelowna man capture the Ogopogo on video?



One B.C. man is certain the legendary Ogopogo monster exists. David Halbauer believes he captured the elusive Okanagan Lake monster swimming offshore in West Kelowna. Global News viewers were divided on what they did or didn’t see in this shaky cellphone video, but they kept coming back for more.

2. Coffee cup SkyTrain assault caught on camera



Video surveillance on a New Westminster SkyTrain platform caught a man throwing a cup of coffee at a woman and shoving her to the ground. Metro Vancouver Transit Police used the footage to try and help identify the man wanted in connection to the April 6 assault.

3. Dash cam video shows horrific Vancouver high-speed crash (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)



The deadly 2015 car crash that killed a Vancouver doctor is a shocking reminder for drivers to slow down. Dash cam footage presented as evidence in the court case was released to educate the public after a vehicle excessively speeding instantly killed Dr. Alphonse Hui.

4. Shocking video shows man kicking librarian at B.C. community meeting (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)



A disturbing attack on a city librarian led to a Richmond RCMP investigation. The video shows a man running away after kicking a librarian in the stomach at an information session about temporary modular housing.

5. Wildfires continue to rage in Western B.C.



Aerial footage released by the BC Wildfire Service shows plumes of smoke and raging fires near Telegraph Creek and Shovel Lake, nearly 200 kilometres west of Prince George. The 2018 wildfire season was British Columbia’s worst on record.

6. Giant wave crashes into Tofino resort’s oceanfront



A massive wave crashed into the waterfront at Long Beach Lodge Resort in Tofino’s Cox Bay after high winds hit the Vancouver Island coast on January 18. The video shows onlookers quickly running away to prevent being hit by the water.

7. Dispute over manicure leads to shocking confrontation at Chilliwack nail salon



A disagreement about service between a customer and staff at a B.C. nail salon led to a heated exchange and locked doors. Video posted to social media showed what was happening inside the Chilliwack salon before police arrived.

8. Grizzly bear caught on camera charging Squamish kayaker



A rafting tour on the Elaho River near Squamish, B.C. was stunned by a close encounter with a grizzly bear. Kayakers watched as the young bear appeared to charge into the water at the group’s safety kayaker at top speed.

9. Small shark spotted off of Vancouver’s Kits Beach



Viewer video captured what looked like a small shark seen swimming near Vancouver’s Kits Beach. The animal was likely a rarely seen Pacific Spiny Dogfish and may have been near shore because it was hunting or in distress.

10. Three people found dead after going missing at Shannon Falls near Squamish



Three people were found dead after a tragic accident at the Shannon Falls near Squamish. The victims identified were B.C. residents who created social media content of their travels around the world.

