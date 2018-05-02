Shocking video shows woman shoved to SkyTrain platform after coffee thrown at her head

Metro Vancouver Transit Police has released a video of an assault on a SkyTrain platform and is hoping the public can identify the suspect.

The video, taken on April 6 at approximately 10:45 a.m., shows a woman rushing to board a SkyTrain at New Westminster SkyTrain Station. She did not make the train and the doors closed.

Police say she believes, in her haste, that she inadvertently bumped into the suspect while trying to reach the train.

In the video, the man and woman can then be seen exchanging words, before the woman walks away.

That is when the suspect allegedly thew his coffee on the woman’s back and head. As she turns around again and comes towards him, he pushes her to the ground.

She can be seen falling backwards and striking her head on the platform.

Police say another passenger came to the aid of the woman and the suspect left.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver Transit Police prepare for future dangerous situations with live exercises

The victim, a 42-year-old New Westminster woman, was taken to hospital for minor neck and back injuries and bruising.

Police say she was very upset by the event but she is doing well.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid 30s, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build, short black hair and possibly blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with white designs on the pocket area and carrying a coffee.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has any information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Metro Vancouver Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 and refer to file# 18-6202, or text them at 87-77-77.