Giant wave slams Tofino resort’s oceanfront amid gale warning for south Vancouver Island

Videos taken from the west coast of Vancouver Island show waves slamming into areas such as Tofino and Uclueluet amid a gale warning that was issued on Thursday.

A video shot by Isabelle Thomas just outside Long Beach Lodge Resort in Tofino’s Cox Bay shows a wave overtaking the beach, crashing into shore and coming up a walkway as people avert the water.

WATCH: Massive waves rise up off B.C.’s coast

The video was shot on a day that saw waves reach heights of 9.5 metres off of Vancouver Island.

The southern part of the island, which includes Tofino and Ucluelet, is expected to see winds of up to 65 kilometres per hour on Thursday night before they fall to a maximum speed of about 55 km/h on Friday morning.

Waves in the area are expected to reach as high as nine metres into the evening before they dissipate to heights of anywhere between four and six metres on Friday.

Thomas wasn’t the only one who captured video of dramatic waves hitting the shore.

Tourism Ucluelet posted this video, which showed waves crashing over rocks:

A storm warning was also issued for north Vancouver Island, where sea levels were expected to reach six metres late into Thursday night.

They were expected to be anywhere between three and five metres high on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the District of Tofino closed all beaches in the area over concerns about wind.