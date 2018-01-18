Tofino close beaches due to wind storms

The District of Tofino announced it has closed public beach access due to expected hurricane-force winds.

The closure began at 9 a.m. Thursday and is in effect until further notice.

Beach closures are serious! Please be #coastsmart today in #Tofino. This video shows run up of swell at LOW TIDE. High tide is still hours away. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/M3zRmVRu3n — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) January 18, 2018

Parks Canada issued an extreme wave hazard advisory for the Pacific Rim region, which also includes Ucleulet and the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

People are urged to stay above high tides and off large exposed rocks if they’re close to the water.

Extreme wave hazards can cause floating logs and flood beaches and shorelines.

Beaches closing in 40 minutes – @TofinoCA staff getting ready, and their work AFTER the storm will be cut out for them as public accesses are getting “rearranged” by waves and logs! Stay SAFE, #Tofino. North Chesterman photos here: #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/pvhU86lFcc — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) January 18, 2018

Parks Canada says people should be cautious near beaches, shorelines, docks and marinas, and coastal waters until Saturday Jan. 20.