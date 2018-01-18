Tofino close beaches due to wind storms
The District of Tofino announced it has closed public beach access due to expected hurricane-force winds.
The closure began at 9 a.m. Thursday and is in effect until further notice.
Parks Canada issued an extreme wave hazard advisory for the Pacific Rim region, which also includes Ucleulet and the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.
People are urged to stay above high tides and off large exposed rocks if they’re close to the water.
Extreme wave hazards can cause floating logs and flood beaches and shorelines.
Parks Canada says people should be cautious near beaches, shorelines, docks and marinas, and coastal waters until Saturday Jan. 20.
