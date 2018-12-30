3 Regina men, 1 woman facing multiple drug charges following investigation

Three Regina men and one woman are facing multiple charges following an investigation by the Regina Street Gangs Unit.

Officers, along with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, executed a search warrant in the 100 block of College Avenue East at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Police seized weapons, ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

They also found fentanyl, heroin, meth and cocaine inside the home.

Jason Alvin Ursulan, 44, Megan Rochelle Schuett, 31, James Albert Seal, 41, and Matthew Goforth, 19, have all been charged with possession of a scheduled substance.

Ursulan and Schuett are also facing charges that include possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Ursulan, Schuett and Seal are being held in custody until they make their first court appearance in provincial court on Dec. 31.

Goforth has been released from custody and will make his first appearance in provincial court on Feb. 4, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).